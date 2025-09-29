High-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered in State Exam

A 23-year-old individual has been taken into custody for allegedly assisting his friend in cheating during a state public service examination, using advanced electronic devices, according to police reports from Monday.

Sabil, a native of Peralassery, was apprehended by the Town police two days following the arrest of his friend N P Mohammed Sahad, who had been caught in the act of examination fraud at a government school in Payyambalam.

Police disclosed that Sahad allegedly used a button camera to send the exam questions to Sabil, who then communicated the answers back using a Bluetooth headset during the exam on September 27. The malpractice was detected by an invigilator, who promptly notified the PSC vigilance wing and local authorities. Sahad attempted to flee the scene but was pursued and captured by the police. During the interrogation, he confessed to cheating in four separate examinations, with further revelations of a special mobile application employed in the deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)