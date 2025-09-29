Left Menu

High-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered in State Exam

A 23-year-old man was arrested for helping his friend cheat in a state exam using advanced electronic gadgets. Sabil was caught after his friend, N P Mohammed Sahad, was found transmitting the exam paper via a button camera, receiving answers through a Bluetooth device in his exam hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:34 IST
High-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered in State Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old individual has been taken into custody for allegedly assisting his friend in cheating during a state public service examination, using advanced electronic devices, according to police reports from Monday.

Sabil, a native of Peralassery, was apprehended by the Town police two days following the arrest of his friend N P Mohammed Sahad, who had been caught in the act of examination fraud at a government school in Payyambalam.

Police disclosed that Sahad allegedly used a button camera to send the exam questions to Sabil, who then communicated the answers back using a Bluetooth headset during the exam on September 27. The malpractice was detected by an invigilator, who promptly notified the PSC vigilance wing and local authorities. Sahad attempted to flee the scene but was pursued and captured by the police. During the interrogation, he confessed to cheating in four separate examinations, with further revelations of a special mobile application employed in the deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

 Switzerland
2
Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

 India
3
Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

 India
4
Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025