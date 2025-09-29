Outrage as Schoolchild Endures Inhumane Punishment in Panipat

A shocking incident in Panipat has sparked outrage after a Class 2 student was subjected to brutal punishment at a private school. A video of the child being hung upside down and beaten by a bus driver at the alleged direction of the school principal has gone viral.

The police quickly acted after the video surfaced, arresting both the principal, Reena, and the driver, Ajay. They face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act, reflecting the severity of the allegations.

This Panipat case adds to the growing concerns over corporal punishment in schools, following a similar case in Sonipat where a Class 5 student was humiliated for not completing homework. The Haryana government has vowed to crack down on such abuses.