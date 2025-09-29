Left Menu

Outrage as Schoolchild Endures Inhumane Punishment in Panipat

A 7-year-old student in Panipat was hung upside down and beaten by a bus driver, with the school principal's alleged involvement. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. The police arrested both the principal and the driver, sparking widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:42 IST
Outrage as Schoolchild Endures Inhumane Punishment in Panipat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Panipat has sparked outrage after a Class 2 student was subjected to brutal punishment at a private school. A video of the child being hung upside down and beaten by a bus driver at the alleged direction of the school principal has gone viral.

The police quickly acted after the video surfaced, arresting both the principal, Reena, and the driver, Ajay. They face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act, reflecting the severity of the allegations.

This Panipat case adds to the growing concerns over corporal punishment in schools, following a similar case in Sonipat where a Class 5 student was humiliated for not completing homework. The Haryana government has vowed to crack down on such abuses.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025