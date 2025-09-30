Tragedy Strikes Historic Boarding School: Rescuers Battle Time in Indonesia

In a tragic incident in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, a school building collapse at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School has claimed at least three lives and caused over 100 injuries. Rescue workers, battling time and the unstable structure, are struggling to locate dozens of missing students.

The collapse occurred as students were participating in afternoon prayers, following an unauthorized expansion of the building. Heavy slabs of concrete and fragile parts of the building are hampering efforts, yet rescuers are tirelessly delivering oxygen and water to those still trapped, aiming to sustain them until extracted.

The century-old institution is the oldest among 7,300 similar schools in the province. Officials are investigating the incident, with reports indicating that the structure's original foundation possibly failed to support additional floors, leading to the collapse.