Tragedy Strikes Historic Boarding School: Rescuers Battle Time in Indonesia

A school building collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, resulted in at least 3 deaths, over 100 injuries, and dozens missing. Rescue efforts face challenges due to the unstable structure. The collapse happened amid an unauthorized building expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidoarjo | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes Historic Boarding School: Rescuers Battle Time in Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, a school building collapse at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School has claimed at least three lives and caused over 100 injuries. Rescue workers, battling time and the unstable structure, are struggling to locate dozens of missing students.

The collapse occurred as students were participating in afternoon prayers, following an unauthorized expansion of the building. Heavy slabs of concrete and fragile parts of the building are hampering efforts, yet rescuers are tirelessly delivering oxygen and water to those still trapped, aiming to sustain them until extracted.

The century-old institution is the oldest among 7,300 similar schools in the province. Officials are investigating the incident, with reports indicating that the structure's original foundation possibly failed to support additional floors, leading to the collapse.

