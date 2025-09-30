Global Education Summit: Chandigarh University's Vision for Knowledge Without Borders

Chandigarh University continues to solidify its position as a leader in global education through its recent 5th Global Education Summit held in Mohali. The event saw participation from 75 academic leaders from 60 international universities, emphasizing the importance of AI and technological integration in higher education.

Spanish Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, highlighted that AI should be seen as an opportunity rather than a threat, promoting innovation and peace. He stressed that universities have dual responsibilities: nurturing talent and championing peace globally.

The summit facilitated signing MoUs with five top-ranked international universities, promoting joint research and academic partnerships. Discussions covered themes like AI's role in inclusiveness and sustainability, and the need for universities to adapt to technological and societal changes for a better future.

