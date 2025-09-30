Left Menu

Global Education Summit: Chandigarh University's Vision for Knowledge Without Borders

Chandigarh University hosted the 5th Global Education Summit at its Mohali campus, featuring academic leaders from 60 international universities across 35 countries. The summit emphasized the integration of AI and technology in higher education, fostering global collaboration and preparing students for an interconnected, rapidly changing world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:23 IST
Global Education Summit: Chandigarh University's Vision for Knowledge Without Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh University continues to solidify its position as a leader in global education through its recent 5th Global Education Summit held in Mohali. The event saw participation from 75 academic leaders from 60 international universities, emphasizing the importance of AI and technological integration in higher education.

Spanish Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, highlighted that AI should be seen as an opportunity rather than a threat, promoting innovation and peace. He stressed that universities have dual responsibilities: nurturing talent and championing peace globally.

The summit facilitated signing MoUs with five top-ranked international universities, promoting joint research and academic partnerships. Discussions covered themes like AI's role in inclusiveness and sustainability, and the need for universities to adapt to technological and societal changes for a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

 India
2
Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

 Global
3
Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

 India
4
India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Optimism

India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Opt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025