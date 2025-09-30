Left Menu

Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests

A committee at Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya uncovered that five senior engineering students allegedly pressured juniors into creating fake social media accounts. These accounts were reportedly intended for a protest against the university, akin to Nepal's successful 'Gen Z' movement. Legal inquiries are underway following a ragging complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:04 IST
An investigation by Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya committee has uncovered a plot involving five senior engineering students. They allegedly forced juniors to create fake Gmail and X accounts to orchestrate social media protests against the university, resembling Nepal's 'Gen Z' phenomenon, officials revealed.

Recent large-scale protests in Nepal, led by Generation Z, successfully challenged government actions, leading to significant political upheaval. Similarly, Indore's students were reportedly inspired to launch a social media campaign against the university. The allegations spurred a ragging complaint, prompting authorities to take legal actions and seek further clarity on the claims.

The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's (DAVV) Institute of Engineering and Technology is dealing with the consequences as tensions rise. The Vice Chancellor suggested that disciplinary actions against senior students might have fueled the retaliatory protest plan. Officials are continuing investigations to understand the full scope and implications of the situation.

