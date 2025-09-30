Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests

An investigation by Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya committee has uncovered a plot involving five senior engineering students. They allegedly forced juniors to create fake Gmail and X accounts to orchestrate social media protests against the university, resembling Nepal's 'Gen Z' phenomenon, officials revealed.

Recent large-scale protests in Nepal, led by Generation Z, successfully challenged government actions, leading to significant political upheaval. Similarly, Indore's students were reportedly inspired to launch a social media campaign against the university. The allegations spurred a ragging complaint, prompting authorities to take legal actions and seek further clarity on the claims.

The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's (DAVV) Institute of Engineering and Technology is dealing with the consequences as tensions rise. The Vice Chancellor suggested that disciplinary actions against senior students might have fueled the retaliatory protest plan. Officials are continuing investigations to understand the full scope and implications of the situation.