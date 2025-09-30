Delhi University's Sustainable Protocol: Ditching Bouquets for Fruit Baskets

In a significant move aimed at curbing unnecessary expenditure, Delhi University has banned flower bouquets and mementoes in its colleges, introducing new guidelines for campus events.

Effective immediately, organizers are advised to use a single flower string, ceremonial angavastram, or a fruit basket for welcoming dignitaries.

Any fruits presented must be distributed to underprivileged children in local government schools or orphanages, reflecting the university's push towards reducing resource wastage in academic and commemorative events.