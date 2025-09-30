Delhi University's Sustainable Protocol: Ditching Bouquets for Fruit Baskets
Delhi University has banned the use of flower bouquets and mementoes at campus events, replacing them with single flower strings, angavastram, or fruit baskets. Fruits gifted are to be distributed to underprivileged children. The initiative aims at reducing resource wastage and is effective immediately across all colleges and institutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at curbing unnecessary expenditure, Delhi University has banned flower bouquets and mementoes in its colleges, introducing new guidelines for campus events.
Effective immediately, organizers are advised to use a single flower string, ceremonial angavastram, or a fruit basket for welcoming dignitaries.
Any fruits presented must be distributed to underprivileged children in local government schools or orphanages, reflecting the university's push towards reducing resource wastage in academic and commemorative events.
Advertisement