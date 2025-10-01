Tragedy Strikes: Islamic School Collapse in East Java

A catastrophic structural failure at an Islamic school in East Java has left at least 91 students trapped under debris, two days after the building's collapse. Rescue operations continue with urgency, according to authorities reviewing attendance and family reports.

Over 300 rescue personnel are actively involved in the effort to rescue survivors from the ruins of the century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school. The collapse occurred during an afternoon prayer session, primarily impacting teenage male students. The school was undergoing unauthorized expansion when the tragedy struck.

The National Disaster Management Agency updated its estimates on the number of individuals buried beneath the debris to 91. As the operation progresses, authorities have confirmed three student deaths and reported injuries among 100 others.