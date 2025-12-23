Liverpool's Transfer Woes: Isak's Injury Compounds Striker Crisis
Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has undergone surgery for a fibula fracture sustained during a match. With no set return date, Liverpool faces challenges as they are already without Mohamed Salah. The club, currently fifth in the standings, may seek new signings in the upcoming January transfer window.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:22 IST
Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has successfully undergone surgery for a fractured fibula, following an injury during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Swedish international's absence adds to Liverpool's striker challenges, as they are also missing Mohamed Salah, away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
With the team lagging behind leaders Arsenal, a dip into the January transfer market seems imminent as they aim for a stronger finish this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Isak
- injury
- surgery
- Premier League
- Salah
- transfer window
- Tottenham
- Arsenal
- Champions League
ALSO READ
Mohamed Salah's Stoppage-Time Stunner Seals Victory for Egypt
Salah's Stoppage-Time Magic Lifts Egypt to Victory
Salah's Late Strike Lifts Egypt Past Zimbabwe in Thrilling Cup Opener
Arsenal Topped at Christmas: A Cautionary Tale in Premier League
Mohamed Salah: Aiming for AFCON Glory Amid Turbulence