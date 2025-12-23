Left Menu

Liverpool's Transfer Woes: Isak's Injury Compounds Striker Crisis

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has undergone surgery for a fibula fracture sustained during a match. With no set return date, Liverpool faces challenges as they are already without Mohamed Salah. The club, currently fifth in the standings, may seek new signings in the upcoming January transfer window.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has successfully undergone surgery for a fractured fibula, following an injury during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Swedish international's absence adds to Liverpool's striker challenges, as they are also missing Mohamed Salah, away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the team lagging behind leaders Arsenal, a dip into the January transfer market seems imminent as they aim for a stronger finish this season.

