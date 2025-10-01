Left Menu

Religious Symbol Ban Sparks Controversy at Kalyan School

A school in Kalyan, Maharashtra, is under scrutiny after allegedly banning religious and cultural symbols, sparking outrage among parents. Complaints include instances of forced removal of 'tilak' and harsh reprimands. The local education department has issued a notice seeking explanations, while the school defends its secular stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:10 IST
Religious Symbol Ban Sparks Controversy at Kalyan School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school in Kalyan, Maharashtra faces backlash over allegations of prohibiting religious and cultural symbols among students. Concerned parents brought the matter to light after reports surfaced of students being banned from wearing 'tilak', bangles, and sacred threads.

Following the uproar, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's education department issued a notice to the school demanding an explanation for the rules and alleged punitive measures. Local political figures have also intervened, seeking clarification on the matter.

The school management has responded by reaffirming its commitment to secularism and student safety, emphasizing that no directives against religious expressions have been issued. They aim to settle the issue peacefully and maintain harmony among all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
2
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India
3
Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

 Global
4
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025