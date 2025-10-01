Religious Symbol Ban Sparks Controversy at Kalyan School
A school in Kalyan, Maharashtra, is under scrutiny after allegedly banning religious and cultural symbols, sparking outrage among parents. Complaints include instances of forced removal of 'tilak' and harsh reprimands. The local education department has issued a notice seeking explanations, while the school defends its secular stance.
A school in Kalyan, Maharashtra faces backlash over allegations of prohibiting religious and cultural symbols among students. Concerned parents brought the matter to light after reports surfaced of students being banned from wearing 'tilak', bangles, and sacred threads.
Following the uproar, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's education department issued a notice to the school demanding an explanation for the rules and alleged punitive measures. Local political figures have also intervened, seeking clarification on the matter.
The school management has responded by reaffirming its commitment to secularism and student safety, emphasizing that no directives against religious expressions have been issued. They aim to settle the issue peacefully and maintain harmony among all stakeholders involved.
