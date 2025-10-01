ZP School Jalindarnagar Wins World's Best School Prizes Community Choice Award

Left Menu

ZP School Jalindarnagar in Maharashtra, India, has won the 2025 World's Best School Prizes Community Choice Award, celebrating its innovative educational model. The school transformed from near closure to excellence through its peer-learning system and strong community involvement, showcasing a significant societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
ZP School Jalindarnagar, a primary school located in the tribal region of Taluka Khed in Maharashtra, India, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 World's Best School Prizes Community Choice Award in London. The award highlights the school's impressive transformation and its impactful educational methods that have been recognized worldwide.

The World's Best School Prizes, initiated by the UK-based T4 Education post-COVID, aims to showcase schools making notable differences. ZP School Jalindarnagar was honored for its Subject Friend system, a peer-learning approach where students of varying ages engage in teaching and learning. This innovative model has helped revitalize the school, which was once on the brink of closure.

A dynamic community effort, including skilled volunteers teaching diverse skills and aiding in school infrastructure, underpinned the school's metamorphosis. Vikas Pota of T4 Education emphasized the global significance of such educational models. The award winners, including others from the US, Mexico, Malaysia, Dubai, and Brazil, will convene at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi to share insights and inspire global educational reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

