ZP School Jalindarnagar Wins World's Best School Prizes Community Choice Award

ZP School Jalindarnagar, a primary school located in the tribal region of Taluka Khed in Maharashtra, India, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 World's Best School Prizes Community Choice Award in London. The award highlights the school's impressive transformation and its impactful educational methods that have been recognized worldwide.

The World's Best School Prizes, initiated by the UK-based T4 Education post-COVID, aims to showcase schools making notable differences. ZP School Jalindarnagar was honored for its Subject Friend system, a peer-learning approach where students of varying ages engage in teaching and learning. This innovative model has helped revitalize the school, which was once on the brink of closure.

A dynamic community effort, including skilled volunteers teaching diverse skills and aiding in school infrastructure, underpinned the school's metamorphosis. Vikas Pota of T4 Education emphasized the global significance of such educational models. The award winners, including others from the US, Mexico, Malaysia, Dubai, and Brazil, will convene at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi to share insights and inspire global educational reform.

