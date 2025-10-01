Left Menu

Allegations of Abuse Emerge in Himachal Pradesh School

More than 10 students from a Himachal Pradesh school lodged a police complaint, accusing a physical-training instructor of physical abuse and extortion. Accompanied by parents, they alleged the teacher demanded money for sports participation. Police assured a thorough investigation into the incident. The accused was unavailable for comment.

01-10-2025
In a shocking turn of events, over ten students from a government school in Himachal Pradesh have filed a complaint with local police, accusing the school's physical-training instructor of beating them.

Students and their parents, visibly distressed, gathered at the police station, demanding justice and a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The police have vowed to look into the allegations seriously.

According to the students, the instructor not only punished them physically but also coerced them to bring money from their families to participate in a sports competition. The teacher in question has remained unavailable for comments, and the incident has sparked outrage across social media.

