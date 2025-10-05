Left Menu

Contentious Kalaignar University Bill: A Legal Tussle in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has challenged the governor's decision to defer the Kalaignar University Bill for presidential approval. This proposed legislation, intended to establish a new university, faces delays due to the governor's refusal to grant assent, prompting a legal battle over constitutional authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:30 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has escalated a legal dispute to the Supreme Court, challenging the governor's choice to reserve the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025 for the President's consideration. This goes against the state Cabinet's advice to grant immediate assent to the bill.

The government argues that the governor's actions are unconstitutional and seeks a judicial directive mandating the governor to operate under Article 200 of the Constitution, granting assent as per the Council of Ministers' advice.

The bill, passed by the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, proposes establishing Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam, bifurcating Bharathidasan University. It aims to serve the education needs in specific districts and honor M Karunanidhi, with current Chief Minister M K Stalin set to be its first Vice Chancellor once approved. However, the governor's reservation of this and another bill for presidential review has stalled their implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

