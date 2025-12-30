Constitutional Crisis: Punjab's Special Session Sparks Political Clash
The BJP criticized Punjab's special legislative session against the VB-G RAM G Act, deeming it unconstitutional. Claims of administrative failure and increased crime accompany allegations of political motivation. The session is labeled as a diversion tactic from the state's internal issues and strained Centre-State relations.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has condemned the Punjab government's decision to hold a special legislative session against the VB-G RAM G Act, labeling it 'unconstitutional' and a threat to India's federal structure.
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar echoed these concerns, criticizing the move as a political maneuver meant to distract from the state's governance failures and rise in crime. Chugh alleged corruption in Punjab's implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
Highlighted was the special session's challenge to a parliamentary law, which raised constitutional questions. The Act itself aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in employment schemes through digital oversight. The confrontation is amplified by AAP's alleged adversarial stance towards the central government.
