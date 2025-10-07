Left Menu

Extended Caste Survey Prompts School Holidays in Karnataka

Karnataka's Chief Minister has declared holidays for government and government-aided schools from October 8 to October 18 to finish an educational and social survey. Initially planned to conclude on October 7, the survey deadline was extended due to delays in several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:42 IST
Extended Caste Survey Prompts School Holidays in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Chief Minister declared holidays for government and government-aided schools from October 8 to October 18. This decision aims to allow teachers to finalize a statewide social and educational survey, specifically the 'caste survey'.

Originally slated to wrap up by October 7, the survey was extended as some districts lagged behind in completion. While districts like Koppal had nearly finished with 97% completion, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were at 63% and 60% respectively.

In acknowledgment of the delayed progress, the Chief Minister announced measures to proceed with the survey over the next eight working days, ensuring those involved in mid-term examinations were exempt. Additionally, families of three staff members who died during the survey work would receive Rs 20 lakh each as compensation.

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

 India
2
Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

 India
3
Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

 Global
4
Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025