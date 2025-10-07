Extended Caste Survey Prompts School Holidays in Karnataka

The Karnataka Chief Minister declared holidays for government and government-aided schools from October 8 to October 18. This decision aims to allow teachers to finalize a statewide social and educational survey, specifically the 'caste survey'.

Originally slated to wrap up by October 7, the survey was extended as some districts lagged behind in completion. While districts like Koppal had nearly finished with 97% completion, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were at 63% and 60% respectively.

In acknowledgment of the delayed progress, the Chief Minister announced measures to proceed with the survey over the next eight working days, ensuring those involved in mid-term examinations were exempt. Additionally, families of three staff members who died during the survey work would receive Rs 20 lakh each as compensation.