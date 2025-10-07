Left Menu

Doon Defence Dreamers: Breaking Records in NDA Selections

Doon Defence Dreamers, a leading NDA coaching institute in Dehradun, has set a new record with 710+ students clearing the NDA/NA (II) 2025 exam. This achievement highlights their effective teaching framework and commitment to nurturing future leaders through structured preparation and free SSB coaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:08 IST
Doon Defence Dreamers: Breaking Records in NDA Selections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Doon Defence Dreamers (DDD), a premier NDA coaching institute in Dehradun, India, has achieved a remarkable milestone with over 710 students passing the NDA/NA (II) 2025 written exam. This triumph represents the highest number of selections in a single session since the institution's founding in 2014.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially confirmed these results on October 1, 2025, establishing DDD as India's top NDA coaching center. Aspirants must complete registration formalities and can access the result through the official UPSC PDF file.

Renowned for its 4-Pillar Framework of disciplined preparation, regular evaluations, and dedicated SSB training, DDD continues to support aspirants with free SSB coaching, following their impressive written exam success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

 Global
2
Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

 India
4
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025