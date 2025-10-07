Doon Defence Dreamers: Breaking Records in NDA Selections

Doon Defence Dreamers (DDD), a premier NDA coaching institute in Dehradun, India, has achieved a remarkable milestone with over 710 students passing the NDA/NA (II) 2025 written exam. This triumph represents the highest number of selections in a single session since the institution's founding in 2014.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially confirmed these results on October 1, 2025, establishing DDD as India's top NDA coaching center. Aspirants must complete registration formalities and can access the result through the official UPSC PDF file.

Renowned for its 4-Pillar Framework of disciplined preparation, regular evaluations, and dedicated SSB training, DDD continues to support aspirants with free SSB coaching, following their impressive written exam success.

(With inputs from agencies.)