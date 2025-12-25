Dramatic Daylight Shooting: Gangster Ambushed En Route to Court

A notorious gangster was attacked in broad daylight while being transported to court in the town of Laksar, Haridwar district. The gangster, identified as Vinay Tyagi, sustained serious injuries, while two police constables accompanying him also suffered wounds in the shocking incident.

The attackers, riding a motorcycle, targeted the police vehicle as it was halted by a traffic jam caused by sugarcane trucks. The assailants opened fire, hitting Tyagi three times before fleeing the scene. Tyagi was immediately transported to a local hospital, later being referred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of his injuries.

This brazen attack, suspected to be fueled by ongoing gang conflicts, has left the community in shock. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobhal confirmed Tyagi's criminal history and his pending court appearance for a Gangster Act case.

(With inputs from agencies.)