Dramatic Daylight Shooting: Gangster Ambushed En Route to Court

Vinay Tyagi, a notorious gangster, was critically injured during a brazen daylight attack while being transported to court in Laksar. Two accompanying policemen were also wounded when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire. The incident, related to a gang rivalry, sparked panic in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gangster was attacked in broad daylight while being transported to court in the town of Laksar, Haridwar district. The gangster, identified as Vinay Tyagi, sustained serious injuries, while two police constables accompanying him also suffered wounds in the shocking incident.

The attackers, riding a motorcycle, targeted the police vehicle as it was halted by a traffic jam caused by sugarcane trucks. The assailants opened fire, hitting Tyagi three times before fleeing the scene. Tyagi was immediately transported to a local hospital, later being referred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of his injuries.

This brazen attack, suspected to be fueled by ongoing gang conflicts, has left the community in shock. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobhal confirmed Tyagi's criminal history and his pending court appearance for a Gangster Act case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

