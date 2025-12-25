A Bronze Tribute: Unveiling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue at Atal Park

In a significant tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 41-foot-tall statue in Panchkula's Atal Park on the occasion of Vajpayee's upcoming 101st birth anniversary. The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and various Haryana ministers.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted Vajpayee's role as an influential leader who transformed India into a nuclear power in 1998 despite international resistance. Shah emphasized that the new statue will serve as an inspiration to the youth, representing the ideals of patriotism and dedicated leadership embodied by Vajpayee.

In addition to the statue's unveiling, Shah inaugurated 250 Atal e-libraries across Haryana to foster a culture of learning and released a coffee table book documenting Vajpayee's life and legacy. He also commenced an Atal Smriti blood donation camp, where 211 units of blood were collected, highlighting the late leader's enduring impact on Indian society and politics.