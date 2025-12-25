Left Menu

A Bronze Tribute: Unveiling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue at Atal Park

Amit Shah inaugurated a 41-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Panchkula. The statue, intended to inspire Haryana's youth, stands in Atal Park, a theme-based location. Shah also launched Atal e-libraries and an Atal Smriti blood donation camp, celebrating Vajpayee's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:08 IST
A Bronze Tribute: Unveiling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue at Atal Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 41-foot-tall statue in Panchkula's Atal Park on the occasion of Vajpayee's upcoming 101st birth anniversary. The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and various Haryana ministers.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted Vajpayee's role as an influential leader who transformed India into a nuclear power in 1998 despite international resistance. Shah emphasized that the new statue will serve as an inspiration to the youth, representing the ideals of patriotism and dedicated leadership embodied by Vajpayee.

In addition to the statue's unveiling, Shah inaugurated 250 Atal e-libraries across Haryana to foster a culture of learning and released a coffee table book documenting Vajpayee's life and legacy. He also commenced an Atal Smriti blood donation camp, where 211 units of blood were collected, highlighting the late leader's enduring impact on Indian society and politics.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025