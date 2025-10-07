Left Menu

Expensive Celebrations Amidst Infrastructure Woes at Delhi Skill University

A teachers' group criticized the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, alleging excessive spending on its foundation day amidst poor conditions at polytechnic institutes. The university refuted these claims, highlighting plans for infrastructure upgrades. Teachers demand autonomy for polytechnics, previously merged into the DSEU, to enhance quality education.

Expensive Celebrations Amidst Infrastructure Woes at Delhi Skill University
A dispute has arisen between a government teachers' group and the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) over alleged lavish expenditure on the university's foundation day. The group claims that such spending occurred while the condition of polytechnic institutes remains dire.

The Gazetted Officers Forum for Technical Education (GOFTE) accuses DSEU of mismanagement and demands autonomy for polytechnics. Their concerns include poor infrastructure, such as leaking roofs and unhygienic conditions, as well as inadequate faculty facilities.

Refuting allegations, DSEU's Vice Chancellor asserted compliance with set financial norms and announced a Rs 60–70 crore proposal for infrastructure upgrades, approved by the Delhi government, prioritizing diploma-level campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

