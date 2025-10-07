Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Launch Model School for Special Needs Children

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet approved plans for a school dedicated to children with special needs in Miao, Changlang district. This initiative demonstrates the state's commitment to equality and empowerment by providing inclusive education. The education department will develop the proposal for necessary staffing and infrastructure.

Arunachal Pradesh to Launch Model School for Special Needs Children
The government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step in promoting inclusive education by approving the establishment of a school for children with special needs in Miao, Changlang district.

This decision was solidified during a cabinet meeting and highlights the administration's dedication to fostering equity, compassion, and empowerment within the educational sector.

The new institution aims to serve as a model center for learning and development, ensuring that differently-abled children receive quality education and holistic opportunities. The education department is tasked with creating a comprehensive plan for staffing and infrastructure to make this vision a reality.

