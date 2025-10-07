Arunachal Pradesh to Launch Model School for Special Needs Children

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step in promoting inclusive education by approving the establishment of a school for children with special needs in Miao, Changlang district.

This decision was solidified during a cabinet meeting and highlights the administration's dedication to fostering equity, compassion, and empowerment within the educational sector.

The new institution aims to serve as a model center for learning and development, ensuring that differently-abled children receive quality education and holistic opportunities. The education department is tasked with creating a comprehensive plan for staffing and infrastructure to make this vision a reality.

