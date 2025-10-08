Left Menu

Trailblazing Chemists Bag Nobel for Metal-Organic Frameworks

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal–organic frameworks, offering new solutions in chemistry. The prestigious award is given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and includes a monetary prize of 11 million Swedish crowns.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have clinched the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, recognized for their pioneering work on metal–organic frameworks (MOFs). This breakthrough provides chemists worldwide with novel means of tackling pressing scientific challenges.

The Nobel Prize, over a hundred years old, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. This year, the chemistry accolade follows those for medicine and physics. Winners share 11 million Swedish crowns, enhancing their reputation on a global stage.

Alfred Nobel's legacy continues to celebrate exceptional contributions since 1901. Though chemistry awards may sometimes be overshadowed by other categories, they have honored groundbreaking discoveries like DNA sequencing. Last year's prize went to advancements in protein structures and drug development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

