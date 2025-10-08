Left Menu

Delhi Government Launches Online First Aid Training for Teachers

The Delhi government has announced a compulsory online first aid training program for teachers to handle health emergencies effectively. Conducted by SCERT and starting on October 9, the course aims to educate teachers on the importance of readiness in health situations, the use of first aid kits, and essential skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:26 IST
Delhi Government Launches Online First Aid Training for Teachers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to better equip educators to manage health-related emergencies, the Delhi government has unveiled a new online training program for teachers.

Announced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the course is set to take place from October 9 to 19 under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) model. The programme, titled 'First Aid – To Improve Human Reaction in Challenging Health Situations,' is offered as a mandatory requirement for all teaching staff.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the inevitability of health crises where first aid is applicable, emphasizing preparation, the importance of maintaining first aid kits within schools, and correctly applying essential first aid techniques. Successful participants, who must achieve a score of at least 70% in each assessment, will be awarded certificates downloadable from the online platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
2
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
3
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
4
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025