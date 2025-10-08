Delhi Government Launches Online First Aid Training for Teachers

In a bid to better equip educators to manage health-related emergencies, the Delhi government has unveiled a new online training program for teachers.

Announced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the course is set to take place from October 9 to 19 under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) model. The programme, titled 'First Aid – To Improve Human Reaction in Challenging Health Situations,' is offered as a mandatory requirement for all teaching staff.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the inevitability of health crises where first aid is applicable, emphasizing preparation, the importance of maintaining first aid kits within schools, and correctly applying essential first aid techniques. Successful participants, who must achieve a score of at least 70% in each assessment, will be awarded certificates downloadable from the online platform.

