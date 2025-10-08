H-1B Visa Fee: A Blow to Rural Education and Health Care

In a landscape where rural education and health care are battling chronic worker shortages, the new USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications poses a significant challenge. Rob Coverdale, superintendent of Crow Creek Tribal School, filled numerous teaching positions with Filipino H-1B teachers, showcasing the critical role of these skilled immigrants.

The fee, introduced by the Trump administration, threatens to derail efforts in rural areas to employ skilled workers. Many educators and health care providers emphasize the vital necessity of H-1B workers in filling positions that Americans often overlook, especially in isolated communities with limited resources.

Significant concerns emerge as sectors like health care predict drastic repercussions if unable to recruit international medical graduates. Stakeholders are urging policy exemptions to secure the future of rural educational and health infrastructures, already strained by financial and staffing bottlenecks.

(With inputs from agencies.)