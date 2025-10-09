Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Early Introduction of Sex Education in Schools

The Supreme Court recommends introducing sex education to children earlier rather than starting at Class IX. It emphasizes integrating this education into higher secondary curriculums so adolescents understand puberty-related changes. The court's stance arose during a case involving a minor accused of serious offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:32 IST
Supreme Court Advocates Early Introduction of Sex Education in Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled that sex education should begin at an earlier age in schools, challenging the current norm of starting such education only in Class IX.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe proposed that integrating sex education into higher secondary curriculums would help adolescents comprehend the hormonal changes brought about by puberty.

The court's remarks were made during a hearing concerning a 15-year-old boy charged under serious offenses, with the judgment also highlighting the need for early sexual education as a preventive measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025