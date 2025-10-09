Supreme Court Advocates Early Introduction of Sex Education in Schools

The Supreme Court has ruled that sex education should begin at an earlier age in schools, challenging the current norm of starting such education only in Class IX.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe proposed that integrating sex education into higher secondary curriculums would help adolescents comprehend the hormonal changes brought about by puberty.

The court's remarks were made during a hearing concerning a 15-year-old boy charged under serious offenses, with the judgment also highlighting the need for early sexual education as a preventive measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)