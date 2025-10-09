Left Menu

UK Universities Strengthen India's Education Ties

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the approval of University of Lancaster and University of Surrey to set up campuses in India. This marks an increase to nine UK institutions establishing offshore campuses in the country, enhancing educational ties and economic exchanges between the two nations.

University of Lancaster and University of Surrey have been approved to establish campuses in India, as declared by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his inaugural visit to the nation. This development raises the tally of UK institutions setting up offshore campuses in India to nine.

This move follows the University of Southampton's earlier opening in Delhi, with more universities such as University of York and University of Aberdeen expected next year. The initiative aims to meet India's escalating demand for higher education and bolster India's economy.

The strategic partnership was commemorated by Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside educational leaders. The expansion underscores the UK's commitment to international educational excellence and economic collaboration.

