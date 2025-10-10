Mizoram's Call to Action: Empowering Youth Through Education and Entrepreneurship

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has expressed alarm at the declining success rate of educated Mizo youths in securing jobs, urging students to strive for academic excellence. Speaking at the Mizo Students' Union general conference, he underscored the urgency for harder work.

The chief minister lamented the minimal participation of Mizo youths in the Border Security Force's mass recruitment rally. Lalduhoma advised students to consider entrepreneurship alongside traditional career paths in government service.

He announced plans for budgetary provisions for educational tours and encouraged enrollment in Central-government schools. Additionally, he revealed that advertisements for direct recruitment under the state government will be floated, offering the possibility of job regularization. A total of 2,087 vacancies are slated for direct recruitment under the current administration.

