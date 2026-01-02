Assault at School: Alleged Attack by Uncle and Minor

In a shocking incident, police have arrested a 37-year-old man and a minor following an attack on a school principal, students, and security personnel. The assault reportedly took place after a scuffle involving the man's nephew at the school.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the man, identified as Sunder, a resident of Rohtak, was apprehended after a video of the incident circulated online. The alleged assault on Vikram Yadav, principal of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, occurred outside the school's main gate and resulted in damage to his vehicle.

Efforts to apprehend additional suspects involved in the attack are ongoing, according to police sources. The motive appears to be linked to a dispute between Sunder's nephew and his classmates.