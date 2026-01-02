Assault at School: Alleged Attack by Uncle and Minor
A 37-year-old man named Sunder and a minor were arrested for allegedly assaulting students, security personnel, and the principal of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya. The incident stemmed from a scuffle involving Sunder's nephew at school. Video of the attack has circulated online, and police are pursuing additional suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, police have arrested a 37-year-old man and a minor following an attack on a school principal, students, and security personnel. The assault reportedly took place after a scuffle involving the man's nephew at the school.
Officials confirmed on Friday that the man, identified as Sunder, a resident of Rohtak, was apprehended after a video of the incident circulated online. The alleged assault on Vikram Yadav, principal of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, occurred outside the school's main gate and resulted in damage to his vehicle.
Efforts to apprehend additional suspects involved in the attack are ongoing, according to police sources. The motive appears to be linked to a dispute between Sunder's nephew and his classmates.
ALSO READ
Security Drives Ban on Outdoor Activities in Anantnag's High-Altitude Areas
Premadasa Stresses India's Vital Role in South Asian Security and Prosperity
Zelenskiy Appoints Budanov as Chief of Staff Amid Security Focus
Security Proceedings Initiated over VPN Ban Violations in Kashmir
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar