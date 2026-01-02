Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty's Bold Stand Against West Bengal's Future

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claims efforts to transform West Bengal into 'West Bangladesh' will fail. He criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chakraborty calls for unity to change the TMC government and promises to introduce the Ayushman Bharat scheme if BJP gains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:27 IST
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has strongly criticized efforts that he alleges are aimed at turning West Bengal into 'West Bangladesh.' Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, the former Bollywood star took a sharp jibe at the current state administration, notably targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chakraborty accused Banerjee of having an inflated sense of authority, as reflected in her remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He suggested that Banerjee appears to view West Bengal as an entity separate from India. This, he argued, was similar to the situation depicted in his film 'The Kashmir Files,' portraying an exodus of Kashmiri pandits.

The actor turned politician stressed the need for a united front against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to implement change. He urged cooperation among Congress, Left, and disillusioned TMC supporters, critiquing the current lack of industry and healthcare. Chakraborty promised the introduction of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a BJP government in power.

