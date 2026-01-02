Finnish Police Crack Down on Undersea Cable Sabotage

Finnish police have made significant headway in their investigation into the damage of an undersea telecommunications cable owned by the operator Elisa. The police action included the seizure of the cargo vessel 'Fitburg' on suspicion of sabotage while it traveled from Russia to Israel.

Authorities arrested two individuals and imposed a travel ban on two more of the ship's 14 crew members, originating from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. The cable, a critical connection running across the Gulf of Finland from Helsinki to Estonia, is at the center of the investigation.

The National Bureau of Investigation's Detective Chief Superintendent Risto Lohi stated that interviews with crew members have shed light on the events and roles of those involved.

