SDF's Road Campaign: Bridging Promises and Reality in Sikkim

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has initiated a month-long online campaign to spotlight deteriorating road conditions in Sikkim. Named 'SKM Road Report', the campaign promises constituency-wise videos showcasing the poor state of roads under the SKM government's administration, challenging its infrastructure promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:20 IST
The opposition party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) launched an online campaign on Friday aimed at drawing attention to the worsening road conditions across the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

The campaign, titled 'SKM Road Report', will feature videos from various constituencies to highlight the true conditions of roads, countering the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government's infrastructure commitments.

SDF vice-president Suman Chamling criticized the current government's lack of action, asserting that roads, as a fundamental public service, must reflect genuine governance priorities. He emphasized the party's dedication to accountability and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

