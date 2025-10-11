Left Menu

Universities Resist White House Memo on Federal Funding

MIT President Sally Kornbluth publicly opposed a White House memo suggesting policies for universities to receive federal funding. The memo included controversial policies such as limiting international students and banning race and sex considerations in admissions. Several universities are determining their responses, discussing the memo's impact on academic independence.

Updated: 11-10-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 04:33 IST
Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth made headlines by challenging a recent White House memo directed at prominent U.S. universities regarding their federal funding eligibility.

The contentious memo outlined specific policies, such as capping international student enrollment and redefining gender norms, that universities should adopt to gain preferential funding status. Kornbluth criticized the memo for restricting academic freedom and stifling expression.

Responses from other universities vary, with some examining the implications while others, like the University of Texas, show enthusiasm. The administration's move is part of a broader effort to align higher education with conservative values, sparking debate over educational autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

