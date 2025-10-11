Universities Resist White House Memo on Federal Funding

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth made headlines by challenging a recent White House memo directed at prominent U.S. universities regarding their federal funding eligibility.

The contentious memo outlined specific policies, such as capping international student enrollment and redefining gender norms, that universities should adopt to gain preferential funding status. Kornbluth criticized the memo for restricting academic freedom and stifling expression.

Responses from other universities vary, with some examining the implications while others, like the University of Texas, show enthusiasm. The administration's move is part of a broader effort to align higher education with conservative values, sparking debate over educational autonomy.

