Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

Rashtriya Military School in Chail, the nation's oldest military school, marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday. Known for its commitment to academic excellence, discipline, and national service, the school celebrated this milestone with a series of events, an official statement confirmed.

Founded in 1925 by King George V, the school has nurtured generations of leaders known for their courage and patriotism. The centenary celebration was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, who was the chief guest.

Highlights included the inauguration of the Centenary Gate at the historic Cricket Stadium and the release of a Special Cover by General Dwivedi. The principal, Vimal Kumar Gangwal Jain, showcased the school's achievements and its role in producing disciplined leaders. The school was commended for its contribution to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)