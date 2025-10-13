New Leadership Takes Helm at Assam Veterinary and Fishery University

Dr. Niranjan Kalita has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, following a swearing-in ceremony led by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan.

The event witnessed the presence of key figures in the state, including Fisheries Minister Krishnendu Paul and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota. They were joined by the vice-chancellor of Assam Agriculture University, Prof. Bidyut Ch. Deka, and other senior government officials.

This leadership change aims to usher in a new era for the university, with emphasis on advancing veterinary and fishery sciences in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)