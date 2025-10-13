Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

A 17-year-old student in Richards Town jumped from a school building during morning assembly, leading to his death. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, is under police investigation. The school describes the student as gifted and will close on Tuesday to honor him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:59 IST
A 17-year-old student tragically died after allegedly jumping from his school building in Richards Town on Monday morning, police reported. The incident occurred during the school's morning assembly session.

The class 12 Science student reportedly fell at approximately 8:20 am. Local police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his actions, including examining CCTV footage to ascertain further details.

The school, in a statement to parents, described the student as an 'exceptional student' and a 'gifted sportsperson.' As a sign of respect and mourning, the institution will remain closed to students on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

