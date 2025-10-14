Empowering Rural Youth: Doon Defence Dreamers' Inspiring Initiative

Renowned educationist Hariom Chaudhary, founder of Doon Defence Dreamers, has pledged ₹2,51,000 to Bajna Inter College, his alma mater, as part of a grand felicitation ceremony. The donation aims to bolster academic infrastructure and empower rural students by offering them opportunities to excel, including free NDA coaching.

During the ceremonial event, orchestrated by the Bharatiya Kisan Kalyan Samiti and led by Ch. Rambabu Singh Kateliya, prominent figures such as Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. Ashish Ranjan Prasad and Rear Admiral (Retd.) Dr. Rajveer Singh joined in honoring the academic achievements of local students and the contributions of Hariom Chaudhary.

Chaudhary announced a new initiative to provide free coaching for the National Defence Academy entrance exams for Bajna Inter College students, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping national service careers. This commitment underlines Doon Defence Dreamers' ongoing dedication to societal development and talent recognition.

