Doon Defence Dreamers: Shaping Future Officers with Record NDA Success

The NDA 1 2025 cut off list serves as a crucial benchmark for aspiring defense candidates. It indicates the minimum scores needed for qualifying in the written exam, while also highlighting the competitive landscape. Doon Defence Dreamers celebrates record-breaking success, training numerous candidates to excel in exams and SSB interviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:38 IST
The NDA 1 2025 cut off list remains a critical update for aspirants looking to pursue a defense career. Released by UPSC, this list sets the benchmark for minimum qualifying marks in both written exams and SSB interviews, something thousands of candidates await eagerly.

In a remarkable achievement, Doon Defence Dreamers, a premier coaching institute in Dehradun, made history with 35 selections in the NDA 155 SSB interviews, featuring six successful female cadets. This milestone is testament to the quality and dedication of the academy, fostering future leaders in defense.

The institute's commitment doesn't end here. Celebrating another high with 710 selections in the NDA 2 written exam 2025, Doon Defence Dreamers further solidified its reputation. Offering free SSB training to all qualified students and relying on expert mentorship, the academy is shaping the next generation of exemplary officers.

