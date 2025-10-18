Left Menu

Govt offices, banks in Puducherry to remain closed on Oct 21 after Deepavali

18-10-2025
A holiday has been announced on Tuesday for all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational and financial institutions, including cooperative banks, across Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam, a day after Deepavali.

A press release from the Puducherry Home Department said the holiday, declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, will also keep all banks closed on October 21.

To make up for the holiday, Lt Governor K Kailashnathan announced November 15 (Saturday) as a working day for all offices and institutions.

Earlier, the government had declared October 20 a holiday in the union territory for the Deepavali festival.

