ICFAI Business School: Crafting Industry-Ready Leaders via Case-Based Learning

ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad is setting a high standard in management education through its innovative case-based learning approach. The school's Case Research Center (CRC) has earned a global reputation, being ranked second by the Case Centre's Impact Index 2024, just behind Harvard.

The CRC's case studies are utilized by nearly 900 institutions in 90 countries, enhancing the real-world learning experience for students. In their MBA and PGPM programs, students analyze over 240 cases to hone decision-making skills and boost their marketability in placements.

IBS Hyderabad is AACSB-accredited, a mark of excellence shared by only a select few. In 2025, students can expect high placement rates and competitive salaries. Admissions are currently open via the IBSAT 2025 exam, offering flexible testing conditions and no penalization for incorrect answers.