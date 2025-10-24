Kerala's Strategic PM SHRI Move: Safeguarding Education Funds

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed the media, affirming the government's strategic decision to endorse the PM SHRI scheme. This move is aimed at obtaining crucial central funds without undermining the state's education policies. The minister highlighted the significance of this step to avert financial penalties imposed by the Centre.

The Centre had previously withheld significant funds from Kerala, citing the state's reluctance to adopt the PM SHRI scheme. Sivankutty argued that the withheld funds severely impacted essential services for students, including minority and differently-abled groups. By signing the scheme, Kerala secured the release of Rs 1,477.13 crore in educational funds.

Sivankutty reiterated Kerala's commitment to its educational principles, affirming that the adoption of the PM SHRI does not equate to accepting the National Education Policy 2022. He emphasized Kerala's unwavering focus on its secular, scientific, and democratic educational values amidst growing central pressures.

