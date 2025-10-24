Left Menu

Kerala's Strategic PM SHRI Move: Safeguarding Education Funds

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended signing the PM SHRI scheme to secure funds without compromising state educational policies. By adopting this central scheme, Kerala aims to regain withheld finances critical to maintaining its public education system, affecting nearly 40 lakh students, while still adhering to local educational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:06 IST
Kerala's Strategic PM SHRI Move: Safeguarding Education Funds
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed the media, affirming the government's strategic decision to endorse the PM SHRI scheme. This move is aimed at obtaining crucial central funds without undermining the state's education policies. The minister highlighted the significance of this step to avert financial penalties imposed by the Centre.

The Centre had previously withheld significant funds from Kerala, citing the state's reluctance to adopt the PM SHRI scheme. Sivankutty argued that the withheld funds severely impacted essential services for students, including minority and differently-abled groups. By signing the scheme, Kerala secured the release of Rs 1,477.13 crore in educational funds.

Sivankutty reiterated Kerala's commitment to its educational principles, affirming that the adoption of the PM SHRI does not equate to accepting the National Education Policy 2022. He emphasized Kerala's unwavering focus on its secular, scientific, and democratic educational values amidst growing central pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
2
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global
3
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
4
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025