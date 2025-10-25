Breaking Barriers: Educate Girls Wins 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Mumbai's Educate Girls has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian NGO to win the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award. This accolade acknowledges the organisation's efforts to make girls' education a global priority, demonstrating transformative leadership in addressing educational disparities.

Founder Safeena Husain expressed her pride in the recognition, emphasizing that it belongs to thousands of girls who persevere against odds, families supporting education for their daughters, dedicated volunteers, state governments, and generous donors. The award underscores the belief that girls' education transcends local issues, advocating for its global significance.

Educate Girls, with its community-oriented approach, operates in over 30,000 villages, engaging 55,000 volunteers to bring over 2 million girls into the education fold. Its future goals include expanding its reach to 10 million learners in the next decade. The Ramon Magsaysay Award highlights Educate Girls' impactful work in breaking educational barriers for young women.

(With inputs from agencies.)