Left Menu

Forging Stronger Ties: AICTE's Call for Industry-Academia Collaboration

The AICTE is urging a strengthened collaboration between industry and academia for the successful implementation of NEP 2020. Emphasizing teamwork and practical skills, they aim to build a globally competitive education system. The CII has launched a roundtable to connect academia with industry for career development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:47 IST
Forging Stronger Ties: AICTE's Call for Industry-Academia Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has emphasized the crucial need for enhanced collaboration between industry and academia. This partnership is seen as essential for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is designed to build a globally competitive education ecosystem.

Addressing the CII Education East Summit 2025 in Kolkata, AICTE's Chief Coordinating Officer, Buddha Chandrasekhar, underlined the importance of collective participation by educational institutions, industry leaders, and policymakers in the success of NEP 2020. He pointed out the need to shift the education system from encouraging individual competition to fostering teamwork and industry-centric learning.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region unveiled the Industry-Academia Yatra, a roundtable initiative aimed at linking educational institutions with industrial sectors to facilitate internships, skill development, and future career opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025