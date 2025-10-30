Forging Stronger Ties: AICTE's Call for Industry-Academia Collaboration

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has emphasized the crucial need for enhanced collaboration between industry and academia. This partnership is seen as essential for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is designed to build a globally competitive education ecosystem.

Addressing the CII Education East Summit 2025 in Kolkata, AICTE's Chief Coordinating Officer, Buddha Chandrasekhar, underlined the importance of collective participation by educational institutions, industry leaders, and policymakers in the success of NEP 2020. He pointed out the need to shift the education system from encouraging individual competition to fostering teamwork and industry-centric learning.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region unveiled the Industry-Academia Yatra, a roundtable initiative aimed at linking educational institutions with industrial sectors to facilitate internships, skill development, and future career opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)