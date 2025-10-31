Munawar Zama: Empowering India's Youth Through Motivation

On October 25, 2025, in Bengaluru, Mr. Munawar Zama, the Founder and CEO of English House Academy Pvt. Ltd., was awarded the 'Pride of India Award' by Karnataka's Chief Minister, Shri Siddaramaiah Ji. This accolade recognizes his significant work in youth empowerment and nation-building.

Mr. Zama's transformational journey from pharmacist to motivational speaker inspires many. His flagship one-month Residential Personality Development Workshops have attracted participants across India and the Gulf, focusing on enhancing communication skills, confidence, and public speaking, while encouraging personal transformation.

His talks on character building have profoundly influenced over 3.5 lakh individuals, particularly young people, steering them towards a disciplined and purposeful life. Mr. Zama's award was presented during the inauguration of the Darul Quran Campus by the JU Group of Institutions in Bengaluru.

