Left Menu

Munawar Zama: Empowering India's Youth Through Motivation

Munawar Zama, a motivational speaker and CEO of English House Academy, received the Pride of India Award for his contributions to youth empowerment and nation-building. His workshops inspire many to cultivate confidence, communication, and public speaking skills, positively impacting over 350,000 individuals across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:12 IST
Munawar Zama: Empowering India's Youth Through Motivation

On October 25, 2025, in Bengaluru, Mr. Munawar Zama, the Founder and CEO of English House Academy Pvt. Ltd., was awarded the 'Pride of India Award' by Karnataka's Chief Minister, Shri Siddaramaiah Ji. This accolade recognizes his significant work in youth empowerment and nation-building.

Mr. Zama's transformational journey from pharmacist to motivational speaker inspires many. His flagship one-month Residential Personality Development Workshops have attracted participants across India and the Gulf, focusing on enhancing communication skills, confidence, and public speaking, while encouraging personal transformation.

His talks on character building have profoundly influenced over 3.5 lakh individuals, particularly young people, steering them towards a disciplined and purposeful life. Mr. Zama's award was presented during the inauguration of the Darul Quran Campus by the JU Group of Institutions in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025