Ensuring Teacher Attendance in Village Schools: A Call for Action by Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has called upon the state government to devise a "solid" plan that ensures teachers maintain regular attendance at schools, particularly in villages where economically disadvantaged children study.

The directive was issued by Justice Praveen Kumar Giri during the hearing of a petition by Indra Devi, a teacher from Banda district, who faced suspension after allegations of absenteeism surfaced during an unexpected inspection.

The court underscored the historical failure to establish an effective attendance mechanism, significantly affecting the educational rights of underprivileged children. A meeting under the government's chief secretary reflects the state's efforts to address previous directives by the court, which now urges the use of technology for teacher attendance tracking. The next hearing is set for November 10.

