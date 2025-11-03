Food Poisoning Scare at Belagavi Residential School

Twelve students from the Morarji Desai Residential School in Belagavi district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, police reported on Monday.

The students, hailing from Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk, experienced vomiting and stomach pain after having dinner on Sunday. Authorities quickly transferred them to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their condition is currently stable.

This incident comes closely on the heels of a judge's inspection, which criticized the school's management and hygiene practices. An investigation is currently being conducted, and a case has been filed by local law enforcement.