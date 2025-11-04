Indian Universities Shine: Record Surge in QS Asia Rankings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over the significant rise in Indian universities featured in the QS Asia University Rankings. From 24 in 2016 to 294 by 2026, India marked a remarkable trajectory, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing educational quality and infrastructure throughout the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Tuesday as Indian universities have marked a significant milestone in the QS Asia University Rankings. According to the 2026 report, Indian institutions in the list surged from 24 in 2016 to an impressive 294, showcasing a decade of educational progress in the country.
The Prime Minister shared a link to the latest rankings report, highlighting his government's commitment to fostering quality education with a strong emphasis on research and innovation. Modi stated that building institutional capacities through more educational institutions nationwide remains a top priority.
Recognized institutions include five IITs, IISc Bengaluru, and Delhi University in Asia's top 100. Notably, IIT-Delhi, maintaining its position at 59, was celebrated as the top Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.
