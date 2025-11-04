Indian Universities Shine: Record Surge in QS Asia Rankings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Tuesday as Indian universities have marked a significant milestone in the QS Asia University Rankings. According to the 2026 report, Indian institutions in the list surged from 24 in 2016 to an impressive 294, showcasing a decade of educational progress in the country.

The Prime Minister shared a link to the latest rankings report, highlighting his government's commitment to fostering quality education with a strong emphasis on research and innovation. Modi stated that building institutional capacities through more educational institutions nationwide remains a top priority.

Recognized institutions include five IITs, IISc Bengaluru, and Delhi University in Asia's top 100. Notably, IIT-Delhi, maintaining its position at 59, was celebrated as the top Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.

