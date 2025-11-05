Left Menu

Controversy in Kerala: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate Over University Leadership

Kerala's state government criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for inviting applications for the University of Calicut Vice-Chancellor position, calling it 'undemocratic.' State Higher Education Minister R Bindu accused the governor of overstepping and plans legal action, highlighting concerns of excessive power display by the Sangh Parivar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:43 IST
Controversy in Kerala: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate Over University Leadership
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political scene heated up as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent move to solicit applications for the Vice-Chancellor post at the University of Calicut drew governmental ire.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu labeled the governor's action as 'undemocratic' and an encroachment on state-controlled universities, transforming the government into a 'mute spectator.'

The minister vowed legal action against the governor's notification, describing it as another example of 'excessive power' wielded by the Sangh Parivar nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents

Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents

 Global
2
Acquittal of Trio Ends 22-Year-Old Legal Battle

Acquittal of Trio Ends 22-Year-Old Legal Battle

 India
3
Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Rights

Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Righ...

 Lithuania
4
Tragic Drowning Incident: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Local Stream

Tragic Drowning Incident: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Local Stream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025