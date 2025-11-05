Controversy in Kerala: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate Over University Leadership
Kerala's state government criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for inviting applications for the University of Calicut Vice-Chancellor position, calling it 'undemocratic.' State Higher Education Minister R Bindu accused the governor of overstepping and plans legal action, highlighting concerns of excessive power display by the Sangh Parivar.
Kerala's political scene heated up as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent move to solicit applications for the Vice-Chancellor post at the University of Calicut drew governmental ire.
State Higher Education Minister R Bindu labeled the governor's action as 'undemocratic' and an encroachment on state-controlled universities, transforming the government into a 'mute spectator.'
The minister vowed legal action against the governor's notification, describing it as another example of 'excessive power' wielded by the Sangh Parivar nationwide.
