Controversy in Kerala: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate Over University Leadership

Kerala's political scene heated up as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent move to solicit applications for the Vice-Chancellor post at the University of Calicut drew governmental ire.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu labeled the governor's action as 'undemocratic' and an encroachment on state-controlled universities, transforming the government into a 'mute spectator.'

The minister vowed legal action against the governor's notification, describing it as another example of 'excessive power' wielded by the Sangh Parivar nationwide.