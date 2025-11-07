New Zealand to Roll Out Cost-Efficient, Nutritious School Lunch Programme from 2026

In a major stride toward ensuring every child has access to affordable and nutritious meals, Associate Education Minister David Seymour has announced the nationwide rollout of a revamped Healthy School Lunches Programme beginning Term 1, 2026. The new initiative, which will serve approximately 242,000 primary school students, aims to balance nutritional quality with fiscal responsibility — saving taxpayers an estimated $145 million annually.

According to the Minister, all contributing primary schools (Years 0–6) will transition to the same cost-effective model already operating successfully in other schools across New Zealand. The two-phase transition plan, approved by Cabinet in 2024, is designed to streamline food delivery systems while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Following a Request for Proposals in July 2025, ten suppliers have been selected to deliver daily lunches to 188 contributing primary schools. Each contractor will manage their own logistics, distribution, and waste systems while ensuring that meals meet the programme’s nutritional and sustainability benchmarks. Packaging will be environmentally friendly, and the ordering process simplified for schools and families.

Minister Seymour highlighted that the regional supplier model was chosen to best serve New Zealand’s geographically diverse schools — especially those in remote communities. “Many small primary schools operate in isolated areas, so having multiple regional suppliers ensures flexibility and reliability,” he explained. “For instance, when floods closed roads in Wairoa, Café Mahia still managed to deliver lunches to isolated schools. Their local expertise makes all the difference.”

The selected suppliers bring years of proven experience in providing wholesome, child-friendly meals. The average cost per lunch will be $3.46, ranging between $3 and $5, depending on regional factors such as transportation and school size. This pricing structure represents a significant improvement over the previous Labour-led government’s model, under which lunches cost up to $8.68 per student.

Minister Seymour emphasized that the transformation is fully funded through operational efficiencies. “No additional funding is required. By allowing schools to order to demand, we’re ensuring taxpayer funds are used wisely — if a child brings lunch from home, the school simply won’t order an extra meal.”

Since Term 1 of 2025, the programme has already distributed over 30 million meals to 1,000 schools, feeding 242,000 students nationwide. Furthermore, savings from the initiative are being reinvested to support 10,000 children aged 2–5 in low-equity, community-based early learning centres, ensuring early childhood nutrition is also prioritized.

While some suppliers from earlier phases of the programme will not continue under the new model, Seymour acknowledged the challenge this presents. “We appreciate that this transition will be tough for some providers. However, our priority remains clear — to ensure every student has access to a healthy meal, delivered efficiently and affordably.”

The ten contracted suppliers for the 2026 rollout are:

Appresso Pro Foods

Montana Group

Ka Pai Kai

KDJ Catering

Café Mahia

Star Fresh

University of Canterbury Student Association (UCSA)

Knuckles (The Food Company)

The Y Gisborne

Pita Pit and Subway

The government’s renewed focus on nutrition, efficiency, and sustainability marks a significant evolution in how public-funded school lunches are managed. By integrating commercial acumen with social responsibility, the new model aims to ensure that no child goes hungry — and no taxpayer dollar is wasted.