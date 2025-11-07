DoSJE and PW Foundation Partner to Offer Free Coaching for 15,000 Marginalized Youth

In a landmark initiative aimed at bridging the educational divide and empowering marginalized youth, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE), Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PW Foundation (Physics Wallah Foundation). The MoU was signed on November 7, 2025, at 12:00 Noon at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, in the gracious presence of the Secretary, DoSJE.

This transformative partnership will provide free structured online coaching to 15,000 students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and beneficiaries of the PM CARES Children Scheme, preparing them for prestigious government job exams such as UPSC Civil Services, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and Banking recruitment exams.

A Vision for Inclusive Education and Equal Opportunity

The collaboration embodies the government’s steadfast commitment to Inclusive Human Resource Development, with a particular focus on bridging the opportunity gap faced by historically marginalized communities. Through digital empowerment and accessible coaching, the initiative seeks to transform lives by enabling young aspirants to access top-tier educational resources without financial burden.

“This collaboration represents a step forward in making quality coaching facility accessible to students from marginalized communities. Through digital empowerment and inclusive education, we aim to unlock opportunities that enable our youth to compete and succeed in national-level examinations,” — said the Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, at the MoU signing event.

What the Partnership Offers: High-Quality Coaching at Zero Cost

The collaboration between DoSJE and PW Foundation is non-financial in nature. While no government funds will be spent, the impact is set to be substantial, as the beneficiaries will gain access to comprehensive exam preparation content free of charge.

Key features of the initiative include:

Live and recorded lectures for UPSC, SSC, and Banking exams

Structured test series with performance analytics

Mentorship and doubt-clearing sessions with expert faculty

Guided study plans and counselling

Access to curated study materials in both English and regional languages

This model of public-private collaboration not only demonstrates the effectiveness of leveraging private sector expertise for public good but also showcases how edtech platforms can meaningfully contribute to national development goals.

Transparent Selection and Targeted Support

To ensure that the benefits reach the right students, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment will facilitate the selection of 15,000 eligible candidates through a transparent online application process. Criteria for eligibility will focus on socio-economic background, caste and category status, and educational aspirations.

The process is expected to be launched in the coming weeks via the official DoSJE website and associated digital platforms, with applications vetted through merit and need-based parameters.

Aligned with National and Global Development Goals

The initiative directly supports India’s efforts to fulfill the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4):

“Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

It also contributes to the Government of India’s mission to build an equitable, skilled, and self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) workforce, especially among socially disadvantaged communities.

With exams like UPSC, SSC, and Banking being gateways to stable employment and civil services, this program is poised to open doors that have historically remained closed for large segments of the population due to economic and social barriers.

About the Stakeholders

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE): A nodal ministry of the Government of India responsible for promoting social justice and empowering disadvantaged sections of society through welfare schemes, educational support, and skill development initiatives.

PW Foundation (Physics Wallah Foundation): The philanthropic arm of Physics Wallah, one of India’s fastest-growing edtech platforms, the Foundation focuses on democratizing education for underserved communities through online coaching, scholarships, and content distribution.

A Step Toward a More Inclusive India

This MoU signifies more than just a policy initiative—it represents a shift in how public institutions and educational innovators can collaborate to build a more inclusive and equitable India. For thousands of students, this could be the opportunity that changes their future.

As the program rolls out, stakeholders from both the government and civil society will closely watch its implementation and impact, with expectations high that such partnerships could be scaled further to reach even more students in years to come.