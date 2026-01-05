ONGC–NSTFDC Pact Boosts Digital Learning for 35,000 Tribal Students

In a major milestone for inclusive digital development, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) to empower tribal students in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) through career mentorship, digital education, and upgraded learning infrastructure.

The MoU—signed on 5 January 2026—marks a transformative step under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to enhance opportunities for tribal youth through technology-led education.

Strengthening EMRS: Digital Tools, Career Guidance and Safer Learning Spaces

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs operates 499 functional EMRS schools nationwide, designed to provide high-quality education integrating technology, cultural grounding, and holistic development.

Under the agreement, ONGC has sanctioned ₹28 crore in CSR funding for upgrades across 144 EMRS schools in 11 states and UTs, including:

Digital learning infrastructure

Teacher capacity building

Career counselling & entrepreneurship training

Health and hygiene support, including sanitary pad vending machines & incinerators for girl students

States benefitting include Andhra Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

This intervention will positively impact over 35,000 tribal students, expanding their access to equal educational and career opportunities.

A Collaborative Model for Tribal Empowerment

The MoU was exchanged by Smt. Bismita Das (NSTFDC) and Dr. Debasish Mukharjee (ONGC) in the presence of senior officials from ONGC and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, including Secretary Smt. Ranjana Chopra.

The initiative reflects a growing model of government–corporate partnerships aimed at accelerating socio-economic upliftment and advancing the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

Call-to-Action: A Major Opportunity for EdTech, SkillTech and Digital Inclusion Innovators

This nationwide digital empowerment drive creates strong opportunities for:

EdTech platforms offering multilingual and curriculum-aligned content

AR/VR learning tools for STEM and vocational subjects

AI-powered career guidance systems

Teacher-training technology providers

Health-tech innovators supporting school hygiene systems

CSR analytics and impact-measurement startups

Rural connectivity and device-access enablers

Early adopters have a unique chance to collaborate with ONGC, NSTFDC, and EMRS ecosystems to build scalable, culturally grounded, and tech-forward solutions for tribal youth.