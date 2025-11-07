Left Menu

Cornell University Secures $250 Million Research Funds, Avoids Civil Rights Violation Claim

Cornell University reached an agreement with the Trump administration to restore over $250 million in research funds. The university will pay the government $30 million and invest $30 million in agricultural research, maintaining its autonomy in policy-making and academic content without violating civil rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:54 IST
Cornell University has successfully negotiated an agreement with the Trump administration to immediately unfreeze more than $250 million in research funds. As part of the deal, Cornell will also pay the government $30 million and invest an additional $30 million in agricultural research over the next three years.

Despite the funding freeze implemented in April over perceived insufficient efforts to address antisemitism, Cornell was not found in violation of U.S. civil rights laws in any government investigations. The agreement allows the university to determine its own policies and academic content without government interference.

The Trump administration has been scrutinizing top universities for alleged discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Other institutions like Columbia University have also reached settlements. Cornell's deal emphasizes its independence from intrusive government monitoring, aligning with the broader pushback against federal intervention in academic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

