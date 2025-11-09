Left Menu

V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:53 IST
V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday arrived in here on his maiden visit to Karnataka after assuming office.

Radhakrishnan landed at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in the morning.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot along with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Minister Suresh B A and senior government officers welcomed him.

The vice president will travel by helicopter from Yelahanka Air Force Station to Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, Melukote in Mandya district, and Mysuru district, before departing for New Delhi later in the day.

According to an official statement, the Vice President will participate in the Commemoration event of Parampujya Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj, paying homage to the revered Jain monk and spiritual leader at Shravanabelagola, Hassan.

This event marks the centenary year of the first visit of Charitra Chakravarti Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj to Shravanabelagola in 1925.

During the commemoration, Radhakrishnan will also participate in the installation ceremony of the Jain monk's idol and naming ceremony of the fourth hill.

Later in the day, he will attend the sixteenth convocation ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Mysuru, and address the graduating students.

Further, Radhakrishnan will visit the old premises of Suttur Math, one of the most prominent monastic centres in Karnataka.

He will offer prayers at the Shree Chamundeshwari Devi Temple near Mysuru and the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melukote, Mandya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked: Rahul Gandhi on his 'vote theft' claims.

Democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked: Rahu...

 India
2
V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

 India
3
Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

 Bangladesh
4
Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025